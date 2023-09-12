GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Cape May Tech at Bridgeton
Pinelands at Barnegat
Point Pleasant Borough ay Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
Pleasantville at Lower Cape May
Hammonton vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field
Brick Memorial at Southern
Atlantic City at ACIT
People are also reading…
5 p.m.
Vineland vs. Millville at Millville Recreation Soccer Complex
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Buena vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Recreational Turf Field
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Ocean City at Tennessee Avenue Field
Middle Twp. at. Pleasantville
ACIT at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
7 p.m.
Vineland vs. Millville at Millville Recreation Soccer Complex
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
Toms River East at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Millville
Ocean City at Vineland
Highland at Cumberland
Buena at Holy Spirit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Cinnaminson at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Eastern at Absegami
Oakcrest at Cape May Tech
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
Lakewood at Pinelands
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Timber Creek at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Bridgeton vs. Buena at Middle Twp. at Cape May County Park
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Egg Harbor Twp. vs. Hammonton at Mainland
Cape May Tech at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Wildwood vs. Clayton vs. Salem at Cumberland
Jackson Liberty vs. Point Pleasant Borough vs. Barnegat at Ocean County Park
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Our Lady of Mercy vs. Wildwood Catholic at 15th Street beach, North Wildwood
Ocean City vs. Vineland at South Vineland Park
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit vs. Wildwood Catholic at 15th Street beach, North Wildwood
Ocean City vs. St. Augustine vs. Vineland at South Vineland Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.