High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

Absegami Millville Girls Tennis

Absegami second doubles Neha Pandeya plays with Jill Surti against Millville in girls tennis, in Galloway, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group I quarterfinals

3:30 p.m.

(8) Middle Twp. at (1) Gateway

S.J. Group II quarterfinals

(8) Barnegat at (1) Haddonfield

3 p.m.

(7) Seneca at (2) Cumberland

4 p.m.

(11) Sterling at (3) Lower Cape May

S.J. Group III quarterfinals 

2 p.m.

(7) Absegami at (2) Clearview

3 p.m.

(5) Toms River South at (4) Ocean City

(6) Lacey Twp. at (3) Mainland

S.J. Group IV quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Gloucester Tech

S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) Our Lady of Mercy at (3) Mount St. Mary

S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(6) Wildwood Catholic at (3) Ranney

TBD

(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Wardlaw-Hartridge

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Cedar Creek 

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Brick Memorial at Southern 

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at St. Joseph

Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat 

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Mainland

Bridgeton at Paulsboro

Cedar Creek at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Schalick at Hammonton

Deptford at Cumberland

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Camden Tech

Washington Twp. at Cedar Creek

5 p.m.

Mainland at ACIT

5:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Bridgeton

Atlantic City vs. Millville at Lakeside Middle School

Pleasantville at Middle Twp.

Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Pleasantville vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Park

Vineland at Hammonton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City

Wildwood Catholic at Buena

Wildwood vs. Cumberland at Delsea

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at St. Augustine 

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Holy Spirit

