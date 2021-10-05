High school schedule for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021

GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group I quarterfinals
3:30 p.m.
(8) Middle Twp. at (1) Gateway
S.J. Group II quarterfinals
(8) Barnegat at (1) Haddonfield
3 p.m.
(7) Seneca at (2) Cumberland
4 p.m.
(11) Sterling at (3) Lower Cape May
S.J. Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(7) Absegami at (2) Clearview
3 p.m.
(5) Toms River South at (4) Ocean City
(6) Lacey Twp. at (3) Mainland
S.J. Group IV quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(5) Egg Harbor Twp. at (4) Gloucester Tech
S.J. Non-Public A quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Our Lady of Mercy at (3) Mount St. Mary
S.J. Non-Public B quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(6) Wildwood Catholic at (3) Ranney
TBD
(7) Holy Spirit at (2) Wardlaw-Hartridge
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Brick Memorial at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at St. Joseph
Point Pleasant Borough at Barnegat
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Mainland
Bridgeton at Paulsboro
Cedar Creek at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Schalick at Hammonton
Deptford at Cumberland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Camden Tech
Washington Twp. at Cedar Creek
5 p.m.
Mainland at ACIT
5:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Bridgeton
Atlantic City vs. Millville at Lakeside Middle School
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
Barnegat vs. Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
