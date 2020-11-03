High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
Southeast B (Group I, II and Non-Public B) final
2 p.m.
(4) Oakcrest at (2) Cumberland
Regular season
Pennsville at Wildwood
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Central Reg. at Southern
Barnegat at Lakewood
11 a.m.
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
1 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
2:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at St. Joseph
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep
GIRLS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Southern at Central Reg.
11 a.m.
Pleasantville at Atlantic City
2:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
3 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit
FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
10 a.m.
Toms River South at Southern
3 p.m.
Cumberland at Clearview
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
2:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough vs. Manchester Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean County Park
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Park & Zoo
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Wildwoods Convention Center
