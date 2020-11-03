 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS

Southeast B (Group I, II and Non-Public B) final

2 p.m.

(4) Oakcrest at (2) Cumberland

Regular season

Pennsville at Wildwood

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Central Reg. at Southern

Barnegat at Lakewood

11 a.m.

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

1 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

2:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at St. Joseph

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at St. Augustine Prep

GIRLS SOCCER

9 a.m.

Southern at Central Reg.

11 a.m.

Pleasantville at Atlantic City

2:30 p.m.

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

3 p.m.

Absegami at Hammonton

3:45 p.m.

St. Joseph at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Middle Twp.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Egg Harbor Twp. at Holy Spirit

FIELD HOCKEY

9 a.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

10 a.m.

Toms River South at Southern

3 p.m.

Cumberland at Clearview

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

2:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough vs. Manchester Twp. vs. Pinelands at Ocean County Park

3 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic vs. Middle Township at Cape May County Park & Zoo

3:45 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Pitman at Wildwoods Convention Center

