High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

BOYS SOCCER
Southwest C quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(12) Pleasantville at (4) West Deptford
(8) Lower Cape May at (1) Oakcrest
Southwest D quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(12) Timber Creek at (4) Mainland
3 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (1) Triton
TBD
(6) Northern Burlington at (3) Ocean City
Southwest E quarterfinals
1 p.m.
(5) Cherokee at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.
TBD
(14) Vineland at (6) Cherry Hill East
Southwest F quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(8) Holy Spirit at (1) St. Augustine
Central East D quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(10) Neptune at (2) Pinelands
(11) Toms River East at (3) Lacey Twp.
Central East G quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(10) Manalapan at (2) Southern
FIELD HOCKEY
Southeast A quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Lower Cape May at (1) Ocean City
(5) Mainland at (4) Millville
(6) Absegami at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
(7) Cedar Creek at (2) Hammonton
Central East B quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(8) Lacey Twp. at (1) Rumson Fair-Haven
(12) Jackson Liberty at (4) Pinelands
3:45 p.m.
(6) Ocean Twp. at (3) Barnegat
Central East D quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(9) South Brunswick at (1) Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
5 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood
