High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

101920_spt_millevillefh

On Oct. 20 2020, Mainland Regional High School boys soccer hosts Pleasantville High School in Linwood.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS SOCCER

Southwest C quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(12) Pleasantville at (4) West Deptford

(8) Lower Cape May at (1) Oakcrest

Southwest D quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(12) Timber Creek at (4) Mainland

3 p.m.

(9) Hammonton at (1) Triton

TBD

(6) Northern Burlington at (3) Ocean City

Southwest E quarterfinals

1 p.m.

(5) Cherokee at (4) Egg Harbor Twp.

TBD

(14) Vineland at (6) Cherry Hill East

Southwest F quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(8) Holy Spirit at (1) St. Augustine

Central East D quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(10) Neptune at (2) Pinelands

(11) Toms River East at (3) Lacey Twp.

Central East G quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(10) Manalapan at (2) Southern

FIELD HOCKEY

Southeast A quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(8) Lower Cape May at (1) Ocean City

(5) Mainland at (4) Millville

(6) Absegami at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.

(7) Cedar Creek at (2) Hammonton

Central East B quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(8) Lacey Twp. at (1) Rumson Fair-Haven

(12) Jackson Liberty at (4) Pinelands

3:45 p.m.

(6) Ocean Twp. at (3) Barnegat

Central East D quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(9) South Brunswick at (1) Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

5 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:30 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood

