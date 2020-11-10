 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Absegami vs Oakcrest field hokey

Absegami’s Alexsia Ferragame #8 battle for the ball against Oakcrest’s Skylar Mooney #24 during the first half of field hockey game at Absegami High School Wednesday Oct 14, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

Press staff reports

FIELD HOCKEY

3:15 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

3:30 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

BOYS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Cumberland at Delsea

Wildwood at Pennsville

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

3:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Hammonton

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Mainland

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Life Center Academy at Lower Cape May

Cape May Tech at Ocean City

Bridgeton at St. Augustine

5:30 p.m.

Millville at Vineland

GIRLS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Pennsville at Wildwood

3:15 p.m.

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Delsea at Cumberland

3:30 p.m.

Vineland at Millville

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Mainland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

3 p.m.

Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3 p.m.

Wildwood at Woodstown

