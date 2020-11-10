High school schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020

Press staff reports
FIELD HOCKEY
3:15 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
3:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Cumberland at Delsea
Wildwood at Pennsville
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
3:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Mainland
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Life Center Academy at Lower Cape May
Cape May Tech at Ocean City
Bridgeton at St. Augustine
5:30 p.m.
Millville at Vineland
GIRLS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Pennsville at Wildwood
3:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Delsea at Cumberland
3:30 p.m.
Vineland at Millville
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Mainland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
6 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
GIRLS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Gloucester Catholic at Wildwood
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3 p.m.
Wildwood at Woodstown
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.