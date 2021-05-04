 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, May 4, 2021
agate

042421_spt_ocbb

On April 23 2021, at the Bud Kern baseball field in Somers Point, Ocean City High School competes with Bishop Eustace.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Bridgeton at ACIT

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Hammonton at Ocean City

Cumberland Reg. at Triton Reg.

Wildwood at Salem

Buena Reg. at Mainland Reg.

4:30 p.m.

Hun School at St. Augustine

SOFTBALL

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.

Oakcrest at Buena Reg.

Mainland Reg. at OLMA

Absegami at Vineland

Triton Reg. at Cumberland Reg.

Holy Spirit at Hammonton

Salem at Wildwood

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at St. Augustine

5:15 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Toms River South

BOYS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Central Reg. at Southern Reg.

at Ocean Acres Country Club

Cumberland Reg. at. Williamstown

at Running Deer Golf Club

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

at Seaview Golf Course

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

at Union League National Golf Course

Buena Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.

at McCullough’s Golf Links

Hammonton at Lower Cape May Reg.

at Cape May National Golf Club

Mainland Reg. at Middle Twp.

at Avalon Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Southern Reg. at Barnegat

at Atlantis Golf Club

4 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. at Williamstown

at Running Deer Golf Club

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern Reg.

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.

at Stone Harbor Courts

Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.

Vineland at Middle Twp.

Atlantic City at Millville

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Hammonton at St. Augustine

Clearview Reg. at Cumberland Reg.

Overbrook at Wildwood

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern Reg.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.

Ocean City at Pleasantville

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Pleasantville at Ocean City

OLMA at Vineland

Southern Reg. at Brick Twp.

 

