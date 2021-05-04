High school schedule for Tuesday, May 4, 2021

BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Bridgeton at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Ocean City
Cumberland Reg. at Triton Reg.
Wildwood at Salem
Buena Reg. at Mainland Reg.
4:30 p.m.
Hun School at St. Augustine
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Middle Twp.
Oakcrest at Buena Reg.
Mainland Reg. at OLMA
Absegami at Vineland
Triton Reg. at Cumberland Reg.
Holy Spirit at Hammonton
Salem at Wildwood
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at St. Augustine
5:15 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Toms River South
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Southern Reg.
at Ocean Acres Country Club
Cumberland Reg. at. Williamstown
at Running Deer Golf Club
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
at Seaview Golf Course
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
at Union League National Golf Course
Buena Reg. at Egg Harbor Twp.
at McCullough’s Golf Links
Hammonton at Lower Cape May Reg.
at Cape May National Golf Club
Mainland Reg. at Middle Twp.
at Avalon Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Barnegat
at Atlantis Golf Club
4 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. at Williamstown
at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern Reg.
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Wildwood Cath. Acad.
at Stone Harbor Courts
Buena Reg. at Lower Cape May Reg.
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Hammonton at St. Augustine
Clearview Reg. at Cumberland Reg.
Overbrook at Wildwood
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern Reg.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
