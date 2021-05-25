 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township baseball game

Egg Harbor Township against Ocean City baseball game at Egg Harbor Township High School May 21, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at

Williamstown vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland vs. Delsea at White Oaks Country Club

Southern vs. vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Oakcrest vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Golf Course

GIRLS GOLF

3.45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Pleasantville at Bridgeton

St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Mainland

Cedar Creek at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Delsea

Middle Twp. at Ocean City

Wildwood at Pennsville

GIRLS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Millville at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Ocean City

Triton at Our Lady of Mercy

BOYS LACROSSE

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Holy Spirit at Vineland

SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields

Pleasantville at Cape May Tech

Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek

Bridgeton at Oakcrest

Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy

Delsea at Cumberland

Hammonton at Mainland

Pennsville at Wildwood

BOYS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Donovan Catholic

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Augustine at Hammonton

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Buena at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton at Ocean City

Timber Creek at Cumberland

Middle Twp. at Vineland

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

State South Tournament

3:45 p.m.

(25) Barnegat at (8) Lacey Twp.

6 p.m.

(20) Egg Harbor Twp. at (19) Paul VI

Regular season

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Lakewood

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

6 p.m.

Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield

 

