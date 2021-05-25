High school schedule for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at
Williamstown vs. Millville at Centerton Country Club
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland vs. Delsea at White Oaks Country Club
Southern vs. vs. Brick Memorial at Ocean Acres Country Club
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Atlantis Golf Course
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Oakcrest vs. Egg Harbor Twp. at McCullough's Golf Course
GIRLS GOLF
3.45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at Cedar Creek Golf Course
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Pleasantville at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Mainland
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Delsea
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Wildwood at Pennsville
GIRLS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Millville at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Ocean City
Triton at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Holy Spirit at Vineland
SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Absegami vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Fields
Pleasantville at Cape May Tech
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Oakcrest
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Delsea at Cumberland
Hammonton at Mainland
Pennsville at Wildwood
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Buena at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton at Ocean City
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Middle Twp. at Vineland
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
State South Tournament
3:45 p.m.
(25) Barnegat at (8) Lacey Twp.
