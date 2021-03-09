High school schedule for Tuesday, March 9, 2021

BOYS/COED SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland Regional
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
at Cape May County Special Services School
Lower Cape May vs. Millville (virtual meet)
at Holly City Family Center
(Lower will swim at 7:45 p.m. Wed.
at Joseph Von Savage Pool)
4 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
at Brigantine Aquatic Center
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
at Cape May County Special Services School
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Mainland
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
AND FIELD
Noon
ACIT at Absegami
3:30 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Wildwood vs. multiple schools at Pitman
