High school schedule for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at West Deptford
Southern Reg. at Toms River South
Delsea Reg. at SC Wrestling (Schalick-Cumberland Reg.)
at Schalick
6 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands Reg.
BOYS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
Mainland Reg. at Cape May Tech
at Cape May Co. Special Services
5:15 p.m.
Jackson Mem. at Southern Reg.
at St. Francis Aquatic Center
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
6:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
at George L. Hess Educat. Complex
GIRLS SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Mainland Regional at Cape May Tech
at Cape May Co. Special Services
4 p.m.
Absegami at Vineland
Millville at Our Lady of Mercy
at St. Augustine Prep
Jackson Mem. at Southern Reg.
at St. Francis Aquatic Center
5 p.m.
Ocean City at Atlantic City
6:30 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Cedar Creek
at George L. Hess Educat. Complex
COED SWIMMING
3:30 p.m.
Lower Cape May Reg. at Oakcrest
at George L. Hess Educat. Complex
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May Reg.
Hammonton at Oakcrest
ACIT at OLMA
Pleasantville at Mainland Reg.
6 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
4 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Howell Shot Put Series
at Toms River Bubble
Lower Cape May wrestling
Coach Billy Damiana of Lower Cape May High School wrestling
