High school schedule for Tuesday, June 1, 2021
agate
TUESDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

051621_spt_ehtsb

On May 15 2021, at Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS softball hosts Mainland Regional.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group I first round

2 p.m.

(16) Lower Cape May at (1) Bernards

4 p.m.

(11) Barnegat at (6) Delaware Valley

South Jersey Group II first round

3:45 p.m.

(15) Lacey Twp. at (2) Wall Twp.

4:30 p.m.

(14) Oakcrest at (3) Somersville

South Jersey Group III first round

3 p.m.

(13) Mainland at (4) Clearview

South Jersey Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(13) Eastern at (4) Southern

5 p.m.

(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Lenape

Regular season

5 p.m.

Triton at Vineland

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group I first round

2 p.m.

(12) Lower Cape May at (5) Bernards

(9) Haddon Twp. at (8) Barnegat

4:30 p.m.

(10) Middle Twp. at (7) Woodstown

South Jersey Group II first round

4 p.m.

(14) Pinelands at (3) Manasquan

(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Red Bank Reg.

South Jersey Group III first round

3 p.m.

(11) Brick Memorial at (6) Mainland

4 p.m.

(13) Jackson Memorial at (4) Ocean City

South Jersey Group IV first round

4 p.m.

(12) Millville at (5) Southern

4:30 p.m.

(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Eastern

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Group I first round

4 p.m.

(13) Wildwood at (4) Pennsville

(14) Pitman at (3) Buena

South Jersey Group II first round

3 p.m.

(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Oakcrest

3:45 p.m.

(11) Barnegat at (6) Sterling

4 p.m.

(15) Lower Cape May at (2) Cedar Creek

South Jersey Group III first round

2 p.m.

(14) Mainland at (3) Seneca

4 p.m.

(9) Lacey Twp. at (8) Ocean City

(15) Pinelands at (2) Hammonton

South Jersey Group IV first round

3 p.m.

(9) Millville at (8) Shawnee

3:45 p.m.

(13) Toms River North at (4) Southern

4 p.m.

(14) Cherokee at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.

(10) Vineland at (7) Lenape

(15) ACIT at (2) Jackson Memorial

South Jersey Non-Public B first round

1 p.m.

(10) Holy Spirit at (7) Timothy Christian

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Hammonton at Millville

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference Tournament championship

4:45 p.m.

(2) Southern at (1) Christian Brothers

State South Tournament second round

1:30 p.m.

(9) Cherry Hill East at (8) Lacey Twp.

Regular season

4 p.m.

Eastern at St. Augustine

Hammonton at Collingswood

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m.

Tri-County Conference Showcase at Centerton Country Club

BOYS GOLF

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Eagles Ridge Golf Club

