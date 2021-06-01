High school schedule for Tuesday, June 1, 2021

TUESDAY’S HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
BOYS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group I first round
2 p.m.
(16) Lower Cape May at (1) Bernards
4 p.m.
(11) Barnegat at (6) Delaware Valley
South Jersey Group II first round
3:45 p.m.
(15) Lacey Twp. at (2) Wall Twp.
4:30 p.m.
(14) Oakcrest at (3) Somersville
South Jersey Group III first round
3 p.m.
(13) Mainland at (4) Clearview
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(13) Eastern at (4) Southern
5 p.m.
(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Lenape
Regular season
5 p.m.
Triton at Vineland
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group I first round
2 p.m.
(12) Lower Cape May at (5) Bernards
(9) Haddon Twp. at (8) Barnegat
4:30 p.m.
(10) Middle Twp. at (7) Woodstown
South Jersey Group II first round
4 p.m.
(14) Pinelands at (3) Manasquan
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Red Bank Reg.
South Jersey Group III first round
3 p.m.
(11) Brick Memorial at (6) Mainland
4 p.m.
(13) Jackson Memorial at (4) Ocean City
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(12) Millville at (5) Southern
4:30 p.m.
(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (8) Eastern
SOFTBALL
South Jersey Group I first round
4 p.m.
(13) Wildwood at (4) Pennsville
(14) Pitman at (3) Buena
South Jersey Group II first round
3 p.m.
(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Oakcrest
3:45 p.m.
(11) Barnegat at (6) Sterling
4 p.m.
(15) Lower Cape May at (2) Cedar Creek
South Jersey Group III first round
2 p.m.
(14) Mainland at (3) Seneca
4 p.m.
(9) Lacey Twp. at (8) Ocean City
(15) Pinelands at (2) Hammonton
South Jersey Group IV first round
3 p.m.
(9) Millville at (8) Shawnee
3:45 p.m.
(13) Toms River North at (4) Southern
4 p.m.
(14) Cherokee at (3) Egg Harbor Twp.
(10) Vineland at (7) Lenape
(15) ACIT at (2) Jackson Memorial
South Jersey Non-Public B first round
1 p.m.
(10) Holy Spirit at (7) Timothy Christian
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Hammonton at Millville
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference Tournament championship
4:45 p.m.
(2) Southern at (1) Christian Brothers
State South Tournament second round
1:30 p.m.
(9) Cherry Hill East at (8) Lacey Twp.
Regular season
4 p.m.
Eastern at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Collingswood
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m.
Tri-County Conference Showcase at Centerton Country Club
BOYS GOLF
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Brick Twp. at Eagles Ridge Golf Club
