High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ACIT at Oakcrest
Bridgeton at OLMA
Pleasantville at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Hammonton
St. Joseph at Buena Regional
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Township
Lacey Township at Toms River North
Wildwood at Pennsville
Donovan Catholic at Southern Reg.
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
St. Augustine at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Vineland
St. Joseph at Buena Reg.
Delsea at Cumberland Reg.
Pennsville at Wildwood
6:30 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Southern Reg. at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
OLMA vs. Cherokee at Bowlero/Brunswick Zone-Turnersville
West Deptford at Hammonton at DiDonato’s
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Cherokee at Bowlero/Brunswick Zone-Turnersville
West Deptford at Hammonton at DiDonato’s
