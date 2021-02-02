High school schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021

GIRLS BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township
3:30 p.m.
Salem at Wildwood
BOYS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Township
Wildwood at Salem
6 p.m.
Vineland at St. Augustine
GIRLS BOWLING
4 p.m.
OLMA vs. Bishop Eustace at Kings Highway-Cherry Hill
Southern Reg. vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes
BOYS BOWLING
4 p.m.
Southern Reg. vs. Central Reg. at Ocean Lanes
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Don Bosco at Igloo Ice Arena
