High school schedule for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Cape May Tech
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
St. Joseph Acad. at Oakcrest
Buena Reg. at Holy Spirit
Mainland Reg. at ACIT
4:15 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Jackson Mem.
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
Absegami at Wildwood Cath. Acad.
at Bill Henfey Park
Bridgeton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Cape May Tech at Mainland Reg.
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Pleasantville at Middle Twp.
at Boyd Street Field
Millville at OLMA
Jackson Mem. at Southern Reg.
St. Joseph Acad. at ACIT
BOYS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Southern Reg. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Absegami
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
St. Augustine at Atlantic City
Wildwood Cath. Acad. at Hammonton
Southern Reg. at Barnegat
Mainland Reg. at Holy Spirit
BOYS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Bridgeton at Mainland Reg.
at Linwood Country Club
Lower Cape May at Millville
at Centerton Country Club
Southern Reg. at Toms River East
at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
at Seaview Golf Club
Cedar Creek at Cape May Tech
at Union League National Golf Club
ACIT at Middle Twp.
at Avalon Golf Club
Cumberland Reg. at Schalick
at Centerton Country Club
GIRLS GOLF
2:45 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern Reg.
at Bey Lea Golf Course
3:30 p.m.
Moorestown at Cumberland Reg.
at Running Deer Golf Club
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Camden Acad. Chart. at Pleasantville
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Toms River East at Pinelands Reg.
ACIT at Collingswood
5:30 p.m.
Kingsway Reg. at Southern Reg.
BOYS LACROSSE
4 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Ocean City/Middle Twp. at Hammonton
St. Augustine/Wildw. Cath. Acad. at Buena Reg.
Wildwood at Salem
Atlantic City at Mainland Reg.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Hammonton/Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Wildw. Cath. Acad./OLMA at Buena Reg.
Wildwood at Salem
Atlantic City at Mainland Reg.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
