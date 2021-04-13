 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Tuesday, April 13, 2021
High school schedule for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey Group II first round

4 p.m.

(11) Lower Cape May Reg. at (6) Jackson Lib.

4:30 p.m.

(9) Pleasantville at (8) Barnegat

5 p.m.

(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Pinelands Reg.

Regular season

4 p.m.

St. Joseph Acad. at OLMA

5:15 p.m.

ACIT at Hammonton

GOLF

1 p.m.

Millville at Wildcat Invitational

at Vineyard Golf at Renault

3 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Kingsway Reg.

at Riverwinds Golf Club

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

at Seaview Golf Club

Mainland Reg. at Cape May Tech

at Union League Golf Club

St. Augustine at Lower Cape May Reg.

at Cape May National Golf Club

GIRLS GOLF

3:30 p.m.

Cumberland Reg. vs. Kingsway Reg.

at Running Deer Golf Club

WRESTLING

5 p.m.

Atlantic City at Oakcrest

Mainland vs Lacey Township in the first round of the girls volleyball playoff game at Mainland Regional High School Monday April 12, 2021.

Lacey vs Mainland girls volleyball playoff game

