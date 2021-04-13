High school schedule for Tuesday, April 13, 2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Group II first round
4 p.m.
(11) Lower Cape May Reg. at (6) Jackson Lib.
4:30 p.m.
(9) Pleasantville at (8) Barnegat
5 p.m.
(12) Middle Twp. at (5) Pinelands Reg.
Regular season
4 p.m.
St. Joseph Acad. at OLMA
5:15 p.m.
ACIT at Hammonton
GOLF
1 p.m.
Millville at Wildcat Invitational
at Vineyard Golf at Renault
3 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. vs. Kingsway Reg.
at Riverwinds Golf Club
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
at Seaview Golf Club
Mainland Reg. at Cape May Tech
at Union League Golf Club
St. Augustine at Lower Cape May Reg.
at Cape May National Golf Club
GIRLS GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Cumberland Reg. vs. Kingsway Reg.
at Running Deer Golf Club
WRESTLING
5 p.m.
Atlantic City at Oakcrest
