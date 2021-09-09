High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Mainland at Hammonton
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
Lacey Twp. at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Buena at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
St. Augustine at Ocean City
St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Jackson Memorial
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Buena
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Oakcrest
Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy
Jackson Memorial at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Toms River East at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Mainland
Barnegat at Freehold Borough
4 p.m.
Vineland at Gateway
Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May
Cumberland at Triton
Wildwood at Woodstown
