High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021

090821-pac-spt-fhockey

On September 7 2021, in Galloway, Absegami field hockey hosts Cedar Creek High School.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Mainland at Hammonton

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Cumberland at Deptford

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Buena at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

St. Augustine at Ocean City

St. Joseph at Wildwood Catholic

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Jackson Memorial

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Cedar Creek

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

Point Pleasant Beach at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Buena

Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit

Cape May Tech at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Oakcrest

Ocean City at Our Lady of Mercy

Jackson Memorial at Southern

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Toms River East at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Mainland

Barnegat at Freehold Borough

4 p.m.

Vineland at Gateway

Wildwood Catholic at Lower Cape May

Cumberland at Triton

Wildwood at Woodstown

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

5:30 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

