THURSDAY HIGH
SCHOOL SCHEDULE
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Wall Twp. at Southern
Cedar Creek at Our Lady of Mercy
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Hammonton at Delsea
St. Joseph at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
Mainland at Atlantic City
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Absegami
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Hammonton at ACIT
Mainland vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Cedar Creek at Burlington Twp.
Holy Spirit vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Recreational Turf Field
Pleasantville at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Buena
Wildwood at Clayton
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
St. Augustine at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Brick Memorial
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
Central Reg. at Lacey twp.
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Barnegat at Freehold Borough
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Burlington Twp. at Cedar Creek
Middle Twp. at Hammonton
Ocean City at Millville
Buena at Pleasantville
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field
Clearview at Vineland
4:30 p.m.
Southern at Lakewood
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Highland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Barnegat at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Beach
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Middle Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Deptford
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
Sterling at Cedar Creek
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
5:15 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
Central Reg. at Southern
Toms River East at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:30 p.m.
ACIT vs. Vineland vs. Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek vs. Hammonton vs. Millville at Ocean City
Oakcrest vs. Pleasantville vs. wildwood Catholic at Buena
Holy Spirit vs. Lower Cape May vs. Middle Twp. at Cape May County Park
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Mainland at Atlantic City
