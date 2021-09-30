 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EHT vs Prep soccer

St. Augustine Prep vs Egg Harbor Township's during the first half of the boys soccer. , game at Egg Harbor Township High School Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

GIRLS TENNIS

S.J. Group IV

2:15 p.m.

(12) Williamstown at (5) Egg Harbor Twp.

3 p.m.

(10) Southern at (7) Eastern

3:30 p.m.

(9) Vineland at (8) Cherokee

S.J. Group II first round

3 p.m.

(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Barnegat

(13) Pinelands at (4) West Deptford

(11) Sterling at (6) Oakcrest

S.J. Group III

3 p.m.

(10) Cherry Hill West at (4) Ocean City

3:45 p.m.

(11) Burlington Twp. at (6) Lacey Twp.

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Buena at Lower Cape May

Penns Grove at Wildwood

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Ocean City at Absegami

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Jackson Liberty at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Highland at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pitman

Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.

Mainland at Absegami

6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Hammonton

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT

Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph

St. Augustine at Ocean City

Atlantic City at Vineland

Cumberland at Highland

Pitman at Wildwood

Barnegat at Donovan Catholic

Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at St. Joseph

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy

6:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Dallas Cowboys the NFC East favorites?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News