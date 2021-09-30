High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

GIRLS TENNIS
S.J. Group IV
2:15 p.m.
(12) Williamstown at (5) Egg Harbor Twp.
3 p.m.
(10) Southern at (7) Eastern
3:30 p.m.
(9) Vineland at (8) Cherokee
S.J. Group II first round
3 p.m.
(9) Cedar Creek at (8) Barnegat
(13) Pinelands at (4) West Deptford
(11) Sterling at (6) Oakcrest
S.J. Group III
3 p.m.
(10) Cherry Hill West at (4) Ocean City
3:45 p.m.
(11) Burlington Twp. at (6) Lacey Twp.
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Buena at Lower Cape May
Penns Grove at Wildwood
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Ocean City at Absegami
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Jackson Liberty at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Highland at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pitman
Point Pleasant Borough at Lacey Twp.
Mainland at Absegami
6:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Hammonton
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at ACIT
Wildwood Catholic at St. Joseph
St. Augustine at Ocean City
Atlantic City at Vineland
Cumberland at Highland
Pitman at Wildwood
Barnegat at Donovan Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at St. Joseph
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Middle Twp.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
ACIT at Our Lady of Mercy
6:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.