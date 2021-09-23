 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

Absegami Millville Girls Tennis

Absegami second singles Cassandra Hughes plays Millville’s Arielis Martinez in girls tennis, in Galloway, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.

Cape May Tech at Burlington County Tech

Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy

Holy Spirit at Buena

BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy

Cape May Tech at St. Joseph

Ocean City at Sterling

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Lakewood at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Williamstown at Cumberland

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Schalick at Bridgeton

Pleasantville at Lower Cape May

Barnegat at Lakewood

Toms River South at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Vineland at Gateway

Delsea at Hammonton

Buena at Oakcrest

Our Lady of Mercy at Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Camden Tech at Middle Twp.

