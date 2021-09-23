High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021
GIRLS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Middle Twp.
Cape May Tech at Burlington County Tech
Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy
Holy Spirit at Buena
BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy
Cape May Tech at St. Joseph
Ocean City at Sterling
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Lakewood at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Williamstown at Cumberland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Schalick at Bridgeton
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.