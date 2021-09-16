 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2021

090921-pac-spt-eht-2.jpg

Egg Harbor Township field hockey hosts Mainland Regional High School on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Absegami

Millville at Bridgeton

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Pitman at Our Lady of Mercy

Barnegat. at Point Pleasant Borough

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Wildwood a Gloucester Catholic

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat'

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech

St. Joseph at Lower Cape May

Cumberland art Gloucester Tech

Gloucester catholic at Wildwood

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Bridgeton

Vineland at Millville

Oakcrest at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

Cumberland at Triton

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

ACIT at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Long Branch at Pinelands

