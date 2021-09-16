High school schedule for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Absegami
Millville at Bridgeton
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Pitman at Our Lady of Mercy
Barnegat. at Point Pleasant Borough
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Middle Twp.
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Wildwood a Gloucester Catholic
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat'
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cape May Tech
St. Joseph at Lower Cape May
Cumberland art Gloucester Tech
Gloucester catholic at Wildwood
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Vineland at Millville
Oakcrest at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
Cumberland at Triton
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
ACIT at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.