FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Eastern at Hammonton
Hoy Spirit at Washington Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Holy Spirit
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Absegami
Mainland at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Oakcrest vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Pleasantville at Cedar Creek
Hammonton at Millville
St. Augustine at Vineland
Glassboro at Cumberland
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
6 p.m.
Wildwood at Lower Cape May
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Bridgeton at Wildwood Catholic
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Lower Cape May at Buena
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Hammonton
Vineland at Mainland
ACIT at Oakcrest
Cape May Tech at Pleasantville
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River South
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Triton at Our Lady of Mercy
Central Reg. at Barnegat
Henry Hudson at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Mainland
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Buena
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Donovan Catholic at Southern
Barnegat at Brick Twp.
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Central Reg.
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Millville at Oakcrest
Our Lady of Mercy at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Mainland at Vineland
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
5:15 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Egg Harbor Twp.
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
