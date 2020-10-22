 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 22
High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 22

Ocean City vs Clearview tennis

Ocean City's Brooke Powell hits a return during South Jersey Group III girls team tennis quarterfinal doubles match against Clearview at Ocean City High School Monday Oct 7, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Oakcrest at Holy Spirit

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville

BOYS SOCCER

2:30 p.m.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

St. Augustine at Clearview

Ocean City at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Holy Spirit at Oakcrest

Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville

6 p.m.

Mainland at Middle Twp.

6:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Barnegat

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

Hammonton at Vineland

Manchester Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City

Millville at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Ocean City at Middle Twp.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest

Cumberland at Deptford

Buena vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Kingsway at Cumberland

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Wildwood at Pennsville

