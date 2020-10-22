High school schedule for Thursday, Oct. 22

GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Oakcrest at Holy Spirit
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville
BOYS SOCCER
2:30 p.m.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
St. Augustine at Clearview
Ocean City at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
Atlantic Christian at Pleasantville
6 p.m.
Mainland at Middle Twp.
6:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Barnegat
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
Hammonton at Vineland
Manchester Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Millville at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Ocean City at Middle Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Cumberland at Deptford
Buena vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
FIELD HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Kingsway at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Wildwood at Pennsville
