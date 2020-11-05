High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

Clearview at Our Lady of Mercy
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Point Pleasant Borough
Pinelands at Manchester Twp.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Oakcrest
Lower Cape May at Ocean City
Timber Creek at Cumberland
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Ocean County Championships at Southern Reg.
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Ihsan Moore runs in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Sahmir Brown runs in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Justin Jackson bats the ball away from Oakcrest’s Shamar Gonzalez in the first quarter of Friday’s game in Mays Landing. A video and photo gallery from the game is attached to this story at
. PressofAC.com
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Justin Jackson tries to hang on to a pass but drops it in the second quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Oakcrest High School’s Marcus Holcomb White tries to grab a pass but can’t, in the second quarter against Absegami, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Braves wide receiver Jordan Marcucci runs into the end zone for one of his two touchdown receptions Friday night.
VERNON OGRODNEK /
For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Justin Jackson hangs on to a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Oakcrest High School’s Julian Frank runs in the first quarter against Absegami, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci runs against Oakcrest High School in the first quarter, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci runs against Oakcrest High School in the first quarter, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami quarterback Ray weed stays on his feet running in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami quarterback Ray Weed stays on his feet while running in the first quarter against Oakcrest on Friday. Weed threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the win.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Sahmir Brown runs in the second quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Oakcrest High School’s Shamar Gonzalez runs in the second quarter against Absegami, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Oakcrest High School’s C.J. Hamler stays on his feet for extra yards before being brought down in the second quarter against Absegami, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Oakcrest High School Julian Frank runs n the second quarter against Absegami, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Sahmir Brown runs in the second quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami’s Jordon Marcucci runs in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami quarterback Ray Weed runs in to the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami quarterback Ray Weed runs in to the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
The moon rises over Absegami as they leave the field with a comfortable lead at halftime against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Absegami at Oakcrest football
Absegami against Oakcrest High School, in Mays Landing, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.