High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Overbrook at Lower Cape May
Pemberton at Oakcrest
Barnegat at Asbury Park
7 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
FIELD HOCKEY
Southeast A semifinals
2 p.m.
(5) Mainland at (1) Ocean City
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Hammonton
Central East B semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Pinelands at (1) Rumson-Fair Haven
Central East D semifinals
2 p.m.
(12) Old Bridge at (1) Southern
BOYS SOCCER
Southwest C semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) West Deptford at (1) Oakcrest
(15) Pemberton at (14) Cedar Creek
Southwest D semifinals
2 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (4) Mainland
Southwest E semifinals
2 p.m.
(4) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Shawnee
Southwest F semifinals
4 p.m.
(5) Camden Catholic at (1) St. Augustine
Central East D semifinals
2 p.m.
(11) Toms River East at (2) Pinelands
Central East G semifinals
2 p.m.
(3) Long Branch at (2) Southern
