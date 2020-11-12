 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

Oakcrest's vs Cedar Creek's boys soccer

Oakcrest's against Cedar Creek's during the first half of the boys soccer game at Oakcrest High School Tuesday Oct 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlanti c City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Timber Creek at Vineland

BOYS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Triton at Cumberland

3:15 p.m.

St. Joseph at Hammonton

3:30 p.m.

Oakcrest at ACIT

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

3:45 p.m.

Buena at St. Augustine

Holy Spirit at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Bridgeton at Millville

GIRLS SOCCER

3:30 p.m.

ACIT at Oakcrest

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech

Atlantic City at Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Cumberland at Triton

Hammonton at St. Joseph

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

