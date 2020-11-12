High school schedule for Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Timber Creek at Vineland
BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Triton at Cumberland
3:15 p.m.
St. Joseph at Hammonton
3:30 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
3:45 p.m.
Buena at St. Augustine
Holy Spirit at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Bridgeton at Millville
GIRLS SOCCER
3:30 p.m.
ACIT at Oakcrest
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Egg Harbor Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Lower Cape May at Cape May Tech
Atlantic City at Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Cumberland at Triton
Hammonton at St. Joseph
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
