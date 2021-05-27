 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, May 27, 2021
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Ocean City vs Egg Harbor Township baseball game

Egg Harbor Township against Ocean City baseball game at Egg Harbor Township High School May 21, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

3:30 p.m.

Arlantic County Championships at Buena Reg.

BASEBALL

3 p.m.

Toms River South at Southern

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic City

Cumberland at Salem

Delsea at Middle Twp.

Ocean City at Holy Spirit

Atlantic City at Cape May Tech

Bridgeton at Mainland

St. Augustine at Millville

Seneca at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Toms River East atr Southern

Barnegat at Jackson Liberty

4 p.m.

Atlantic City at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Eastern

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Gateway at Holy Spirit

Oakcrest at Mainland

BOYS LACROSSE

3 p.m.

Shawnee at Southern

4 p.m.

Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Oakcrest

Sterling at Middle Twp.

4:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Bridgewater-Raritan

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m..

Pinelands at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cpe May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Salem at Cumberland

Maonland at Buena

Atlantic City at ACIT

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oceamn City at Lower Cape May

Millville at St. Augustine

Buena at Hammonton

Glassboro at Wildwood

BOYS GOLF

3 p.m.

Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pines

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

state South Tournament first round

4:30 p.m.

(21) Pleasantville at (12) Gloucester Tech

(26) St. Augustine Prep at (7) Kingsway

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Pinelands at Barnegat

