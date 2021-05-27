High school schedule for Thursday, May 27, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m.
Arlantic County Championships at Buena Reg.
BASEBALL
3 p.m.
Toms River South at Southern
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic City
Cumberland at Salem
Delsea at Middle Twp.
Ocean City at Holy Spirit
Atlantic City at Cape May Tech
Bridgeton at Mainland
St. Augustine at Millville
Seneca at Oakcrest
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Toms River East atr Southern
Barnegat at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Atlantic City at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Eastern
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Gateway at Holy Spirit
Oakcrest at Mainland
BOYS LACROSSE
3 p.m.
Shawnee at Southern
4 p.m.
Kingsway at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Oakcrest
Sterling at Middle Twp.
4:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Bridgewater-Raritan
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m..
Pinelands at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cpe May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Salem at Cumberland
Maonland at Buena
Atlantic City at ACIT
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oceamn City at Lower Cape May
Millville at St. Augustine
Buena at Hammonton
Glassboro at Wildwood
BOYS GOLF
3 p.m.
Lacey Twp. vs. Donovan Catholic at Bey Lea Golf Course
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Oakcrest at Blue Heron Pines
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
state South Tournament first round
4:30 p.m.
(21) Pleasantville at (12) Gloucester Tech
(26) St. Augustine Prep at (7) Kingsway
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Pinelands at Barnegat
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.