High school schedule for Thursday, June 3, 2021
BOYS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
1 p.m.
(8) Brick Twp. at (1) Ocean City
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Howell at (4) Southern
GIRLS LACROSSE
state Non-Public B first round
2 p.m.
(9) Holy Spirit at (8) DePaul
4 p.m.
(10) Our Lady of Mercy at (7) St. Elizabeth
BOYS LACROSSE
3 p.m.
(9) DePaul at (8) Holy Spirit
SOFTBALL
South Jersey Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(7) Manchester Twp. at (2) Cedar Creek
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
2 p.m.
(10) Deptford at (2) Hammonton
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Our Lady of Mercy
Regular season
Millville at Cedar Creek
BASEBALL
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
BOYS TENNIS
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.
St. Augustine at Millville
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.