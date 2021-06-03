 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, June 3, 2021
agate

042721_spt_cedarcreeksb

Oakcrest hosted Cedar Creek in a softball game Tuesday afternoon. Mays Landing, NJ. April 26, 2021 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City)

 acp

BOYS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

1 p.m.

(8) Brick Twp. at (1) Ocean City

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Howell at (4) Southern

GIRLS LACROSSE

state Non-Public B first round

2 p.m.

(9) Holy Spirit at (8) DePaul

4 p.m.

(10) Our Lady of Mercy at (7) St. Elizabeth

BOYS LACROSSE

3 p.m.

(9) DePaul at (8) Holy Spirit

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Group II quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(7) Manchester Twp. at (2) Cedar Creek

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

2 p.m.

(10) Deptford at (2) Hammonton

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Our Lady of Mercy

Regular season

Millville at Cedar Creek

BASEBALL

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

Wildwood Catholic at Egg Harbor Twp.

St. Augustine at Millville

