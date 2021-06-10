 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, June 10, 2021
agate

BOYS LACROSSE

State Group III final

5 p.m. at Shore Regional

Ocean City vs. Chatham

State Group IV final

7:30 p.m. at Hopewell Valley

Southern Regional vs. Hunterdon Central

BASEBALL

South Jersey Non-Public A championship

4 p.m.

(4) Red Bank Catholic at (2) St. Augustine

South Jersey Group B championship

4 p.m.

(3) Holy Spirit at (1) Gloucester Catholic

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinals

Noon

(5) Doane Academy at (1) St. Joseph

Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals

2 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

Pinelands at Jackson Liberty

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Ocean County Tournament quarterfinals

3:45 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

