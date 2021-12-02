High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
BOYS SWIMMING
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine
GIRLS SWIMMING
4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Oakcrest at Hess School
ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink
BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING
3 p.m.
Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes
Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes
4 p.m.
Hammonton vs. Deptford at Bowlero
BOYS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Event
GIRLS BOWLING
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Event
