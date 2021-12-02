 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
agate

BOYS SWIMMING

032321_spt_swim

On March 22 2021, in Richland, St.Augustine’s Prep swim team hosts Egg Harbor Township High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

High school schedule for Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

BOYS SWIMMING

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at St. Augustine

GIRLS SWIMMING

4:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Oakcrest at Hess School

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River North at Winding River Ice Rink

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

3 p.m.

Barnegat vs. Manchester Twp. at Ocean Lanes

Lacey Twp. vs. Lakewood at Ocean Lanes

4 p.m.

Hammonton vs. Deptford at Bowlero

BOYS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Event

GIRLS BOWLING

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy vs. Cherry Hill West at Big Event

