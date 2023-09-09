SATURDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023
BOYS SOCCER
9 a.m.
Sterling at Vineland
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
10 a.m.
St. Joseph at Atlantic City
Middle Twp. at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Mainland
ACIT at Millville
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Hammonton at Southern
Oakcrest at Timber Creek
Point Pleasant Beach at Pinelands
People are also reading…
11 a.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Wildwood at Maxwell Field
11:30 a.m.
Cherry Hill West at Egg Harbor Twp.
Noon
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Millville vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Marlboro at Pinelands
Mainland at Ocean City
11:30 a.m.
Red Bank Catholic at Lacey Twp.
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Toms River East at Barnegat
Williamstown at Egg Harbor Twp.
10:30 a.m.
Lenape at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Wildwood at Fox Park
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Eastern Reg.
Varsity Tournament at Moorestown
8:30 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Williamstown
10 a.m.
Mainland vs. Lenape vs. Paul VI at Cherry Hill East
11:30 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Ocean City
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Cherokee Challange at Cherokee H.S.
Wildwood Catholic vs. Wildwood at Wildwood Boardwalk
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.