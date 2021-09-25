High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

FOOTBALL
Noon
Woodrow Wilson at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Burlington Twp.
1 p.m.
Atlantic City at Paul VI
6 p.m.
Oakcrest at Pemberton
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
Middletown at Southern
Pinelands at Brick Twp.
11 a.m.
Vineland at Williamstown
GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m.
Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee
Southern Invitational at Southern Reg.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
11 a.m.
Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational at Six Flags Great Adventure
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Hammonton at Rancocas Valley
