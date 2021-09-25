 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

091221-pac-spt-creek

On September 11 2021, in Egg Harbor City, Cedar Creek High School hosts Pleasantville High School football.

 MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS

FOOTBALL

Noon

Woodrow Wilson at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Burlington Twp.

1 p.m.

Atlantic City at Paul VI

6 p.m.

Oakcrest at Pemberton

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Cedar Creek at Mainland Reg.

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

BOYS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

Middletown at Southern

Pinelands at Brick Twp.

11 a.m.

Vineland at Williamstown

GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m.

Middle Twp. at Wildwood Catholic

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

Cherokee Challenge at Cherokee

Southern Invitational at Southern Reg.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

11 a.m.

Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational at Six Flags Great Adventure

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

Hammonton at Rancocas Valley

