High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
Pinelands at Lakewood
GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m.
Cumberland County Tournament at Cumberland Reg.
Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Courts
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
South Jersey Shootout at Gloucester County DREAM Park
FIELD HOCKEY
9:30 a.m.
Hammonton at Ocean City
10 a.m.
Vineland at Atlantic City
Absegami at Millville
Southern at Brick Twp.
Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Toms River South
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
9 a.m.
Southern at Williamstown
