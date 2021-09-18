 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021
0 comments
agate
SATURDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Vineland vs. Absegami field hockey

Vineland vs. Absegami during the first half of field hockey game at Absegami High School Thursday Sept, 16, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

Pinelands at Lakewood

GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m.

Cumberland County Tournament at Cumberland Reg.

Ocean County Tournament at Bey Lea Courts

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.

South Jersey Shootout at Gloucester County DREAM Park

FIELD HOCKEY

9:30 a.m.

Hammonton at Ocean City

10 a.m.

Vineland at Atlantic City

Absegami at Millville

Southern at Brick Twp.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

Pinelands at Toms River South

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m.

Southern at Williamstown

10 a.m.

ACIT at Pleasantville

10:30 a.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

GIRLS SOCCER

10 a.m.

Long Branch at Barnegat

10:30 a.m.

ACIT at Southern

11 a.m.

Williamstown at Ocean City

BOYS SOCCER

9 a.m.

Central Reg. at Lacey Twp.

10 a.m.

Southern at Wall Twp.

Barnegat at Long Branch

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News