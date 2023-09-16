FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Eastside
5 p.m.
Winslow Twp. vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Recreational Turf Field
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Gateway Reg. at Absegami
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
Noon
Rancocas Valley at Ocean City
12:30 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Bishop Eustace
GIRLS SOCCER
People are also reading…
10 a.m.
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Deptford at Ocean City
Southern at Lacey Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Cedar Creek at Bishop Eustace
Barnegat at Lower Cape May
St. Augustine at Paul VI
Middle Twp. at West Deptford
Highland at Cumberland
Red Bank Catholic at Southern
11 a.m.
Holy Spirit at Oakcrest
GIRLS TENNIS
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Lower Cape May
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
8:30 a.m.
Varsity Tournament at Williamstown
10 a.m.
Barnegat at Lower Cape May
Princeton vs. Madison at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
South Jersey Shoot Out at DREAM Park
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.