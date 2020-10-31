High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
Southeast A (Group III and IV) finals
10 a.m.
(2) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Mainland
FOOTBALL
Noon
Cedar Creek vs. St. Joseph at Dolphin (1601 Penrose Ave., Atlantic City)
1 p.m.
Southern at Donovan Catholic
FIELD HOCKEY
9 a.m.
Pinelands at Donovan Catholic
11 a.m.
Ocean City at Shore Reg.
GIRLS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Pinelands
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
10 a.m.
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
