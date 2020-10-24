High school schedule for Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020

FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Pinelands at Lakewood
FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.
Ocean City at Bishop Eustace
BOYS SOCCER
10 a.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at St. Augustine
GIRLS SOCCER
2 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
GIRLS TENNIS
11 a.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.
Jackson Memorial vs. Central at Southern
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.