High school schedule for Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
Southeast A finals
10:30 a.m.
(3) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Ocean City
Central East D finals
11 a.m.
(7) Scotch Plains-Fanwood at (1) Southern
Southwest A finals
1 p.m.
(2) Haddon Twp. at (1) Middle Twp.
BOYS SOCCER
Southwest C finals
10 a.m.
(14) Cedar Creek at (4) West Deptford
Southwest F finals
10 a.m.
(2) Paul VI at (1) St. Augustine
Central East G finals
11 a.m.
(2) Southern at (1) Toms River North
Southwest D finals
1:30 p.m.
(4) Mainland at (2) Moorestown
