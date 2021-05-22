 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Saturday, May 22, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Saturday, May 22, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Joe vs Egg Harbor Township

St. Joe's Brianna Bailey #21 makes the out on Egg Harbor Township's Haley Korsak #19 during softball game at St. Joe High School Wednesday May 19, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

SOFTBALL

Fred Powell Tournament

9 a.m.

Mainland at Williamstown

Regular season

10 a.m.

Cape My Tech at Lower Cape May

BASEBALL

10 am.

Woodstown at Cumberland

Neptune at Barnegat

11 a.m.

Penns Grove at Cape May Tech

Millville at West Deptford

7 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Lowe Cape May at Wildwood

BOYS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament first round

11 a.m.

(11) Colts Neck at (6) Southern

Regular season

11 a.m.

Haddon Twp. at Oakcrest

GIRLS LACROSSE

Shore Conference Tournament first round

10 a.m.

(10) Holmdel at (7) Southern

Regular season

10 a.m.

Barnegat at Wall

Noon

Mainland at Cedar Creek

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

Shore Conference Tournament at Neptune

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News