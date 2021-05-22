High school schedule for Saturday, May 22, 2021

SOFTBALL
Fred Powell Tournament
9 a.m.
Mainland at Williamstown
Regular season
10 a.m.
Cape My Tech at Lower Cape May
BASEBALL
10 am.
Woodstown at Cumberland
Neptune at Barnegat
11 a.m.
Penns Grove at Cape May Tech
Millville at West Deptford
7 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Lowe Cape May at Wildwood
BOYS LACROSSE
Shore Conference Tournament first round
11 a.m.
(11) Colts Neck at (6) Southern
Regular season
