High school schedule for Saturday, June 5, 2021

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
9:30 a.m.
South Jersey Group II and III at Delsea Reg.
South Jersey Groups I and IV at Washington Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group IV semifinals
11:30 a.m.
(4) Southern Reg. at (1) Montgomery
South Jersey Group III semifinals
1 p.m.
(4) Clearview Reg. at (1) Ocean City
BASEBALL
South Jersey Group I quarterfinals
11 a.m.
(11) Cape May Tech at (3) Paulsboro
South Jersey Group II quarterfinals
10 a.m.
(12) Manchester Twp. at (4) Barnegat
South Jersey Group III quarterfinals
3 p.m.
(9) Triton Reg. at (1) Mainland Reg.
(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Ocean City
(6) Hammonton at (3) Central Reg.
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(6) Egg Harbor Twp. at (3) Clearview Reg.
SOFTBALL
South Jersey Group II quarterfinals
4 p.m.
(5) Oakcrest at (4) Delran
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals
11 a.m.
(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Cherokee
