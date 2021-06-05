 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, June 5, 2021
High school schedule for Saturday, June 5, 2021

Mainland Absegami baseball

Mainland Regional High School Christian Elliott dives back to first after an attempted throw from the pitcher goes past the first baseman against Absegami for a playoff game, in Linwood, Wednesday, June 2, 2021. (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

9:30 a.m.

South Jersey Group II and III at Delsea Reg.

South Jersey Groups I and IV at Washington Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group IV semifinals

11:30 a.m.

(4) Southern Reg. at (1) Montgomery 

South Jersey Group III semifinals

1 p.m.

(4) Clearview Reg. at (1) Ocean City

BASEBALL

South Jersey Group I quarterfinals

11 a.m.

(11) Cape May Tech at (3) Paulsboro

South Jersey Group II quarterfinals

10 a.m.

(12) Manchester Twp. at (4) Barnegat

South Jersey Group III quarterfinals

3 p.m.

(9) Triton Reg. at (1) Mainland Reg.

(7) Lacey Twp. at (2) Ocean City 

(6) Hammonton at (3) Central Reg.

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(6) Egg Harbor Twp. at (3) Clearview Reg.

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Group II quarterfinals

4 p.m.

(5) Oakcrest at (4) Delran

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Jersey Group IV quarterfinals

11 a.m.

(9) Egg Harbor Twp. at (1) Cherokee

