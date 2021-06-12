 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Saturday, June 12, 2021
High school schedule for Saturday, June 12, 2021

Haddon Heights vs. Cedar Creel softball

Cedar Creek vs Haddon Heights during girls softball South Jersey Group 2 semifinal at Cedar Creek High School Wednesday June 9, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m.

State Group II and IV Championships at Franklin High School

State Groups I and III Championships at Pennsauken High School

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Group II championship

2 p.m.

(4) Delran at (2) Cedar Creek

South Jersey Group III championship

10 a.m.

(2) Hammonton at (1) Central Reg.

