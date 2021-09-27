High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek
Atlantic City at Millville
Bridgeton at Vineland
Barnegat at Pinelands
Buena at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.
Paulsboro at Cumberland
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Absegami
Bridgeton at Salem
St. Joseph at Buena
4 p.m.
Schalick at Middle Twp.
Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech
Millville at Cumberland
Oakcrest at Ocean City
Wildwood at Atlantic Christian
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Mainland at Cedar Creek
Cumberland at Vineland
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Ocean City at Oakcrest
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Pleasantville at Wildwood
6 p.m.
West Deptford at Middle Twp.
Salem at Bridgeton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Manchester Township
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Atlantic City
Buena at Cedar Creek
Mainland at Millville
Middle Twp. at Pleasantville
Toms River South at Southern
4 p.m.
Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic
Hammonton at Vineland
Cumberland at Triton
Donovan Catholic at Pinelands
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Lower Cape May
Hammonton at Camden Tech
5:15 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Pinelands
