High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

Millville Absegami Field Hockey

Millville High School hosts the Absegami field hockey team, in Millville, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 (VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS)

 VERNON OGRODNEK FOR THE PRESS

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Holy Spirit at Cedar Creek

Atlantic City at Millville

Bridgeton at Vineland

Barnegat at Pinelands

Buena at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Middle Twp.

Paulsboro at Cumberland

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Absegami

Bridgeton at Salem

St. Joseph at Buena

4 p.m.

Schalick at Middle Twp.

Wildwood Catholic at Cape May Tech

Millville at Cumberland

Oakcrest at Ocean City

Wildwood at Atlantic Christian

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Mainland at Cedar Creek

Cumberland at Vineland

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Ocean City at Oakcrest

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Pleasantville at Wildwood

6 p.m.

West Deptford at Middle Twp.

Salem at Bridgeton

GIRLS TENNIS

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Manchester Township

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Atlantic City

Buena at Cedar Creek

Mainland at Millville

Middle Twp. at Pleasantville

Toms River South at Southern

4 p.m.

Ocean City at Egg Harbor Twp.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Wildwood Catholic

Hammonton at Vineland

Cumberland at Triton

Donovan Catholic at Pinelands

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Memorial

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Lower Cape May

Hammonton at Camden Tech

5:15 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Pinelands

