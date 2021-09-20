 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

EHT vs Prep soccer

St. Augustine Prep vs Egg Harbor Township's during the first half of the boys soccer. , game at Egg Harbor Township High School Wednesday Sept 15, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Atlantic City at Absegami

Bridgeton at Penns Grove

Cedar Creek at St. Joseph

Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Oakcrest

Millville at Ocean City

Hammonton at Mainland

Lakewood at Barnegat

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River East

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville

Cedar Creek at St. Augustine

Toms River South at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Oakcrest at Buena

Barnegat at Lower Cape May

Mainland at Ocean City

Timber Creek at Hammonton

Atlantic City at ACIT

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Absegami at Pleasantville

Bridgeton at Vineland

Pinelands at Toms River South

Buena at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian

Lower Cape May at Barnegat

Ocean City at Mainland

ACIT at Wildwood Catholic

Salem at Cumberland

Hammonton at Delsea

Wildwood at Clayton

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Atlantic City

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

4 p.m.

Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.

Millville at Hammonton

Ocean City at Mainland

Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Schalick at Cumberland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Lower Cape May at Pleasantville

Donovan Catholic at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest

Hammonton at ACIT

5:15 p.m.

Toms River North at Southern

7 p.m.

Howell at Pinelands

Lacey Twp. at Lakewood

