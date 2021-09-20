High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Absegami
Bridgeton at Penns Grove
Cedar Creek at St. Joseph
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Oakcrest
Millville at Ocean City
Hammonton at Mainland
Lakewood at Barnegat
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River East
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Millville
Cedar Creek at St. Augustine
Toms River South at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Oakcrest at Buena
Barnegat at Lower Cape May
Mainland at Ocean City
Timber Creek at Hammonton
Atlantic City at ACIT
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cedar Creek
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Bridgeton at Vineland
Pinelands at Toms River South
Buena at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Atlantic Christian
Lower Cape May at Barnegat
Ocean City at Mainland
ACIT at Wildwood Catholic
Salem at Cumberland
Hammonton at Delsea
Wildwood at Clayton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Atlantic City
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Vineland at Egg Harbor Twp.
Millville at Hammonton
Ocean City at Mainland
Holy Spirit at Our Lady of Mercy
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Schalick at Cumberland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Pleasantville
Donovan Catholic at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Oakcrest
Hammonton at ACIT
5:15 p.m.
Toms River North at Southern
7 p.m.
Howell at Pinelands
