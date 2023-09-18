FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Atlantic City at Bridgeton
Toms River South at Pinelands
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Rancocas Valley
Cumberland at Triton
6:30 p.m.
Southern at Shore Reg.
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
St. Joseph at Absegami
ACIT at Bridgeton
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Atlantic City
St. Augustine at Hammonton
Glassboro at Lower Cape May
Williamstown at Millville
Cedar Creek at Oakcrest
Mainland at Pleasantville
Cape May Tech at Buena
6 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Vineland at EggHarbor Twp.
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at ACIT
Atlantic City at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at Neptune
Pinelands at St. Rose
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Middle Twp. at Boyd Street Field
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Hammonton at Mainland
Pleasantville vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field
Egg Harbor Twp. at Vineland
Timber Creek at Cumberland
Rumson Fair-Haven at Southern
Shore Reg. at Barnegat
Buena at Cape May Tech
5 p.m.
Millville at Williamstown
7 p.m.
Salem at Bridgeton
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Absegami
Brick Memorial at Southern
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Hammonton
Woodstown at Middle Twp.
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Courts
Cumberland at Timber Creek
Cumberland at Pennsville
Palmyra at Buena
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at ACIT
Oakcrest at Middle Twp.
St. Joseph at Ocean City
Pinelands at Marlboro
5:15 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Hammonton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
5:30 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Southern
