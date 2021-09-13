High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

High school schedule
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Absegami
Atlantic City at Millville
Pleasantville at Ocean City
4:15 p.m.
Trinity Hall at Pinelands
Vineland at ACIT
Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cedar Creek
Ocean City at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Millville at Atlantic City
Camden Tech at Cape May Tech
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Township
ACIT at Vineland
4:15 p.m.
Southern at Brick Memorial
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
Mainland at Bridgeton
Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek
Vineland at Oakcrest
4 p.m.
Hammonton at Middle Twp.
Triton at Cumberland
Sr. Joseph at Holy Spirit
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Barnegat
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
5:30 p.m.
Absegami at Lower cape May
GIRLS TENNIS
Ocean County Tournament
7 p.m.
Southern at Toms River North
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
Buena at Middle Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty
Lakewood at Pinelands
Vineland at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Millville
Absegami at Ocean City
Holy Spirit at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough
Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May
Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland
Gloucester Tech at Cumberland
Triton at Hammonton
Wildwood at Pennsville
Southern at Central
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Ocean City at Atlantic City
