 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Sept. 13, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
090921-pac-spt-eht-2.jpg

Egg Harbor Township field hockey hosts Mainland Regional High School on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

High school schedule

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Absegami

Atlantic City at Millville

Pleasantville at Ocean City

4:15 p.m.

Trinity Hall at Pinelands

Vineland at ACIT

Oakcrest at Our Lady of Mercy

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Cedar Creek

Ocean City at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Millville at Atlantic City

Camden Tech at Cape May Tech

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Township

ACIT at Vineland

4:15 p.m.

Southern at Brick Memorial

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

Mainland at Bridgeton

Lower Cape May at Cedar Creek

Vineland at Oakcrest

4 p.m.

Hammonton at Middle Twp.

Triton at Cumberland

Sr. Joseph at Holy Spirit

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Barnegat

5 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.

5:30 p.m.

Absegami at Lower cape May

GIRLS TENNIS

Ocean County Tournament

7 p.m.

Southern at Toms River North

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

Buena at Middle Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Jackson Liberty

Lakewood at Pinelands

Vineland at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Millville

Absegami at Ocean City

Holy Spirit at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Barnegat at Point Pleasant Borough

Our Lady of Mercy at Lower Cape May

Egg Harbor Twp. at Mainland

Gloucester Tech at Cumberland

Triton at Hammonton

Wildwood at Pennsville

Southern at Central

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Ocean City at Atlantic City

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News