FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Bridgeton
Absegami at Buena
Central Reg. at Southern
Toms River North at Lacey Twp.
Toms River East at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
Millville at Hammonton
Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland
Ocean City vs. St. Joseph at Hammonton Recreation Turf Field
Vineland at Middle Twp.
Point Pleasant Beach at Barnegat
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Cape May Tech
4 p.m.
Camden Tech at Hammonton
Pleasantville at Lakewood
Deptford at Cumberland
Buena at ACIT
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Holy Spirit
Pinelands at Jackson Liberty
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May vs. Wildwood Catholic at Stone Harbor Field
Cumberland at Deptford
Wildwood vs. Pitman at Maxwell Field
Lacey Twp. at Colts Neck
4:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Borough at Southern
GIRLS TENNIS
3:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Absegami
Bridgeton at Lower Cape May
Southern Reg. at Toms River South
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Atlantic City
Oakcrest at Buena
Our Lady of Mercy at Hammonton
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Moorestown at Vineland
Cumberland at GCIT
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
ACIT at Pleasantville
Lower Cape May vs. St. Joseph at Victory Bible Church
5 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Central Reg.
5:15 p.m.
Hammonton at Our Lady of Mercy
5:30 p.m.
Triton at Oakcrest
Middle Twp. at Ocean City
Old Bridge at Southern
Barnegat at Rumson-Fair Haven
