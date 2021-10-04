High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami
Hammonton at Bridgeton
Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May
Central Reg. at Southern
Manchester Twp. at Barnegat
Lakewood at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Buena
Millville at Mainland
Cinnaminson at Oakcrest
6 p.m.
Atlantic City at Ocean City
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Bridgeton at Camden Tech
Atlantic City at Millville
Pinelands at Lakewood
4 p.m.
Vineland at ACIT
Lower Cape May at Buena
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy
Cape May Tech at St.Joseph
Deptford at Cumberland
Wildwood at Clayton
Long Branch at Southern
5 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Subaru Park
7 p.m.
Barnegat at Toms River South
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek
Pleasantville at Ocean City
4 p.m.
Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Lower Cape May
Wildwood Catholic at Mainland
Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy
ACIT at Vineland
Cumberland at Deptford
Clayton at Wildwood
6 p.m.
Toms River South at Barnegat
Lacey Twp. at Toms River East
GIRLS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit
Vineland at Ocean City
Buena at Our Lady of Mercy (at St. Augustine)
Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic (in Stone Harbor)
Schalick at Cumberland
Wildwood at Pennsville
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
3:34 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville
Barnegat at Manchester Twp.
Pinelands at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
