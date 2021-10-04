 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021
agate
MONDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

St. Augustine Prep vs. Ocean City boys soccer game

Ocean City vs St. Augustine Prep the first half of the boys soccer game at Ocean City, NJ. Thursday Sept 30, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

MONDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULE

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Twp. at Absegami

Hammonton at Bridgeton

Cedar Creek at Lower Cape May

Central Reg. at Southern

Manchester Twp. at Barnegat

Lakewood at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Buena

Millville at Mainland

Cinnaminson at Oakcrest

6 p.m.

Atlantic City at Ocean City

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Bridgeton at Camden Tech

Atlantic City at Millville

Pinelands at Lakewood

4 p.m.

Vineland at ACIT

Lower Cape May at Buena

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Cedar Creek at Pilgrim Academy

Cape May Tech at St.Joseph

Deptford at Cumberland

Wildwood at Clayton

Long Branch at Southern

5 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Ocean City at Subaru Park

7 p.m.

Barnegat at Toms River South

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Cedar Creek

Pleasantville at Ocean City

4 p.m.

Holy Spirit at Cape May Tech

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Lower Cape May

Wildwood Catholic at Mainland

Absegami at Our Lady of Mercy

ACIT at Vineland

Cumberland at Deptford

Clayton at Wildwood

6 p.m.

Toms River South at Barnegat

Lacey Twp. at Toms River East

GIRLS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Egg Harbor Township at Bridgeton

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Holy Spirit

Vineland at Ocean City

Buena at Our Lady of Mercy (at St. Augustine)

Lower Cape May at Wildwood Catholic (in Stone Harbor)

Schalick at Cumberland

Wildwood at Pennsville

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

3:34 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Egg Harbor Twp. at Pleasantville

Barnegat at Manchester Twp.

Pinelands at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at ACIT

Absegami at Hammonton

Our Lady of Mercy at Mainland

Oakcrest at Middle Twp.

