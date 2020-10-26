High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

GIRLS TENNIS
Southeast A (Group III and IV) first round
2 p.m.
(5) Ocean City at (4) Millville
3 p.m.
(8) Atlantic City at (1) Mainland
(7) Absegami at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.
Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) first round
1 p.m.
(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Buena
Central East A (Group IV) first round
4:30 p.m.
(12) Southern at (5) Monroe
Central East B (Group III) first round
3:45 p.m.
(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Central
Central East C (Group II) first round
3:30 p.m.
(10) Barnegat at (7) Wall Twp
3:45 p.m.
(11) Pinelands at (6) Gov. Livingston
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Absegami at Hammonton
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
4 p.m.
Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic
Millville at Buena
ACIT at Cedar Creek
Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.
Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May
Oakcrest at Mainland
FIELD HOCKEY
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lakewood
Lacey Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.
Oakcrest at Hammonton
Highland at Cumberland
Holy Spirit at St. Joseph
4:15 p.m.
Toms River East at Southern
BOYS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Millville at Bridgeton
Brick Twp. at Southern
GIRLS SOCCER
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Millville
6 p.m.
Southern at Brick Twp.
