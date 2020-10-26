 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020
0 comments
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
100120_spt_gtenmainland

On Sept. 30 2020, in Linwood at the Mainland Regional High School tennis courts, MRHS girls tennis hosts Wildwood Catholic.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GIRLS TENNIS

Southeast A (Group III and IV) first round

2 p.m.

(5) Ocean City at (4) Millville

3 p.m.

(8) Atlantic City at (1) Mainland

(7) Absegami at (2) Egg Harbor Twp.

Southeast B (Groups I, II and Non-Public B) first round

1 p.m.

(9) Wildwood Catholic at (8) Buena

Central East A (Group IV) first round

4:30 p.m.

(12) Southern at (5) Monroe

Central East B (Group III) first round

3:45 p.m.

(11) Lacey Twp. at (6) Central

Central East C (Group II) first round

3:30 p.m.

(10) Barnegat at (7) Wall Twp

3:45 p.m.

(11) Pinelands at (6) Gov. Livingston

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Absegami at Hammonton

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

4 p.m.

Cape May Tech at Wildwood Catholic

Millville at Buena

ACIT at Cedar Creek

Holy Spirit at Egg Harbor Twp.

Middle Twp. at Lower Cape May

Oakcrest at Mainland

FIELD HOCKEY

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lakewood

Lacey Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Millville at Egg Harbor Twp.

Oakcrest at Hammonton

Highland at Cumberland

Holy Spirit at St. Joseph

4:15 p.m.

Toms River East at Southern

BOYS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Millville at Bridgeton

Brick Twp. at Southern

GIRLS SOCCER

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Millville

6 p.m.

Southern at Brick Twp.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News