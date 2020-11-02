High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
3:30 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.
Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy
3:45 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Vineland
Lakewood at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Atlantic City
Millville at Buena
GIRLS SOCCER
3:15 p.m.
Clearview at Cumberland
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at ACIT
3:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Overbrook
4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Cedar Creek
Buena at Millville
6 p.m.
Bridgeton at Vineland
BOYS SOCCER
3 p.m.
Cumberland at Clearview
3:45 p.m.
Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.
4 p.m.
Millville at Buena
Overbrook at Wildwood
5 p.m.
Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough
6 p.m.
Vineland at Bridgeton
GIRLS TENNIS
3 p.m.
Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
3:45 p.m.
Oakcrest at Absegami
Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Pitney Road Fields
Millville at Vineland
Mainland at Atlantic City
4 p.m.
Ocean City vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park
Hammonton at Cedar Creek
ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.
Buena at Lower Cape May
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Bridgeton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at St. Augustine
