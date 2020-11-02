 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020
agate

High school schedule for Monday, Nov. 2, 2020

102920_spt_fhmainland

On Oct. 28 2020, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School field hockey hosts Middle Township High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

3:30 p.m.

Cedar Creek at Egg Harbor Twp.

Vineland at Our Lady of Mercy

3:45 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Vineland

Lakewood at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Atlantic City

Millville at Buena

GIRLS SOCCER

3:15 p.m.

Clearview at Cumberland

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at ACIT

3:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Overbrook

4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Cedar Creek

Buena at Millville

6 p.m.

Bridgeton at Vineland

BOYS SOCCER

3 p.m.

Cumberland at Clearview

3:45 p.m.

Hammonton at Egg Harbor Twp.

4 p.m.

Millville at Buena

Overbrook at Wildwood

5 p.m.

Pinelands at Point Pleasant Borough

6 p.m.

Vineland at Bridgeton

GIRLS TENNIS

3 p.m.

Wildwood vs. Gloucester Catholic at Fox Park

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

3:45 p.m.

Oakcrest at Absegami

Pleasantville vs. Holy Spirit at Pitney Road Fields

Millville at Vineland

Mainland at Atlantic City

4 p.m.

Ocean City vs. Cape May Tech at Cape May County Park

Hammonton at Cedar Creek

ACIT at Egg Harbor Twp.

Buena at Lower Cape May

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Bridgeton vs. Our Lady of Mercy at St. Augustine

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at St. Augustine

