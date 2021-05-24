 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, May 24, 2021
agate
Monday's high school schedule

St. Joe vs Egg Harbor Township

St. Joe's vs Egg Harbor Township's softball game at St. Joe High School Wednesday May 19, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

BOYS TENNIS

South Jersey Group II first round

2 p.m.

(11) Oakcrest at (6) Lacey Twp.

3 p.m.

(9) Glassboro at (8) Cedar Creek

(13) Sterling at (4) Cumberland

(10) Barnegat at (7) Seneca

South Jersey Group III first round

3 p.m.

(10) Central Reg. at (7) Absegami

4 p.m.

(9) Hammonton at (8) Toms River North

South Jersey Group IV first round

3:45 p.m.

(12) Vineland at (5) Millville

4 p.m.

(9) Williamstown at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.

4:30 p.m.

(10) Southern at (7) Lenape

South Jersey Non-Public first round

4 p.m.

(12) Moorestown Friends at (5) St. Augustine

(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Bishop Eustace

Regular season

4 p.m.

Mainland at Bridgeton

Atlantic City at Buena

GIRLS LACROSSE

3:30 p.m.

Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.

3:45 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy at Cherry Hill East

4 p.m.

Mainland at Absegami

Oakcrest at Atlantic City

Holy Spirit at Highland

6 p.m.

Lower at Middle Twp.

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Mainland

Vineland at Sterling

Middle Twp. at Woodstown

4:30 p.m.

Haddonfield at St. Augustine

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Shore Conference quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

Jackson Liberty at Southern

Regular season

3:45 p.m.

St. Augustine at Cherry Hill East

4 p.m.

Pleasantville at Camden Academy

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

5:15 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Highland at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Buena

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Atlantic City at Pleasantville

Ocean City at St. Augustine

Millville at Williamstown

Cumberland at Overbrook

7 p.m.

Oakcrest at Vineland

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic

3:45 p.m.

Barnegat at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Millville at Absegami

Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton

Middle Twp. at Cumberland

Eastern at Egg Harbor Twp.

Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit

Cedar Creek at Mainland

Wildwood at Schalick

Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest

Buena at Ocean City

4:15 p.m.

Southern a Brick Twp.

BOYS GOLF

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery

Ocean City vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links

Absegami vs. Lower Cape May at Seaview Golf Course

Hammonton vs. Buena at Pinelands Golf Course

Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at Atlantis Golf Course

Girls golf

4 p.m.

Southern vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course

Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson Fair-Haven at Rumson Country Club

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Oakcrest at Bridgeton

5:30 p.m.

Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

Millville vs. Bridgeton at Oakcrest

5:30 p.m.

Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield

