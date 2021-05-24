High school schedule for Monday, May 24, 2021

BOYS TENNIS
South Jersey Group II first round
2 p.m.
(11) Oakcrest at (6) Lacey Twp.
3 p.m.
(9) Glassboro at (8) Cedar Creek
(13) Sterling at (4) Cumberland
(10) Barnegat at (7) Seneca
South Jersey Group III first round
3 p.m.
(10) Central Reg. at (7) Absegami
4 p.m.
(9) Hammonton at (8) Toms River North
South Jersey Group IV first round
3:45 p.m.
(12) Vineland at (5) Millville
4 p.m.
(9) Williamstown at (8) Egg Harbor Twp.
4:30 p.m.
(10) Southern at (7) Lenape
South Jersey Non-Public first round
4 p.m.
(12) Moorestown Friends at (5) St. Augustine
(11) Wildwood Catholic at (6) Bishop Eustace
Regular season
4 p.m.
Mainland at Bridgeton
Atlantic City at Buena
GIRLS LACROSSE
3:30 p.m.
Donovan Catholic at Lacey Twp.
3:45 p.m.
Our Lady of Mercy at Cherry Hill East
4 p.m.
Mainland at Absegami
Oakcrest at Atlantic City
Holy Spirit at Highland
6 p.m.
Lower at Middle Twp.
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Oakcrest at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Mainland
Vineland at Sterling
Middle Twp. at Woodstown
4:30 p.m.
Haddonfield at St. Augustine
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Shore Conference quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
Jackson Liberty at Southern
Regular season
3:45 p.m.
St. Augustine at Cherry Hill East
4 p.m.
Pleasantville at Camden Academy
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
5:15 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Highland at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Buena
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Atlantic City at Pleasantville
Ocean City at St. Augustine
Millville at Williamstown
Cumberland at Overbrook
7 p.m.
Oakcrest at Vineland
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at Donovan Catholic
3:45 p.m.
Barnegat at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Millville at Absegami
Our Lady of Mercy at Bridgeton
Middle Twp. at Cumberland
Eastern at Egg Harbor Twp.
Lower Cape May at Holy Spirit
Cedar Creek at Mainland
Wildwood at Schalick
Wildwood Catholic at Oakcrest
Buena at Ocean City
4:15 p.m.
Southern a Brick Twp.
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery
Ocean City vs. Atlantic City at Brigantine Golf Links
Absegami vs. Lower Cape May at Seaview Golf Course
Hammonton vs. Buena at Pinelands Golf Course
Barnegat vs. Central Reg. at Atlantis Golf Course
Girls golf
4 p.m.
Southern vs. Toms River South at Bey Lea Golf Course
Lacey Twp. vs. Rumson Fair-Haven at Rumson Country Club
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
Millville vs. Oakcrest at Bridgeton
5:30 p.m.
Haddonfield Distance Night at Haddonfield
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
