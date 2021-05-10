High school schedule for Monday, May 10, 2021

BOYS VOLLEYBALL
3:45 p.m.
Pleasantville at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Bridgeton at Cedar Creek
St.. Augustine at Eastern
Christian Brothers at Southern
5:15 p.m.
Collingswood at Hammonton
Central Reg. at Pinelands
BASEBALL
3:45 p.m.
Brick Twp. at Pinelands
4 p.m.
Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex
St. Augustine at Kingsway
Ocean City at Millville
ACIT at Oakcrest
Absegami at Vineland
Cumberland at Deptford
Wildwood at Clayton
Holy Spirit at Mainland
Hammonton at Atlantic City
Central Reg. at Barnegat
BOYS GOLF
4 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club
Vineland vs. St. Joseph at Buena Vista Country Club
ACIT vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club
Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery Golf Club
Wildwood vs. Clayton at Union League National
GIRLS GOLF
4 p.m.
Southern vs. vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Acres Country Club
BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF
9 a.m.
South Jersey at Mountainview Golf Course
South Jersey at Riverwinds Golf Club
South Jersey at Cream Ridge Golf Club
BOYS LACROSSE
3:45 p.m.
Brick Memorial at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Absegami
Egg Harbor Twp. at Timber Creek
4:45 p.m.
Southern at Christian Brothers
5:30 p.m.
Rumson-Fair Haven at Ocean City
7 p.m.
Lacey Twp. at oms River South
GIRLS LACROSE
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.
Southern at Toms River South
Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.
5:30 p.m.
Monroe Twp. at Barnegat
SOFTBALL
3:45 p.m.
Central Reg. at Barnegat
4 p.m.
Vineland at Hammonton
Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May
Absegami at Oakcrest
Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City
Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy Academy
Deptford at Cumberland
Clayton at Wildwood
BOYS TENNIS
3:45 p.m.
Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May at Atlantic City
Schalick at Bridgeton
Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton
Millville at Oakcrest
Holy Spirit at Ocean City
Cedar Creek at St. Augustine
Buena at Wildwood Catholic
Absegami at Vineland
Cumberland at Deptford
Barnegat at Pineland
BOYS TRACK
4 p.m.
Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton
St. Augustine at Absegami
Vineland at Millville
