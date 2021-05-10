 Skip to main content
High school schedule for Monday, May 10, 2021
agate

050521_spt_petty

On May 4 2021, in Linwood, Mainland Regional High School baseball hosts Buena High School.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

3:45 p.m.

Pleasantville at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Bridgeton at Cedar Creek

St.. Augustine at Eastern

Christian Brothers at Southern

5:15 p.m.

Collingswood at Hammonton

Central Reg. at Pinelands

BASEBALL

3:45 p.m.

Brick Twp. at Pinelands

4 p.m.

Buena vs. Middle Twp. at Clarence Davies Sports Complex

St. Augustine at Kingsway

Ocean City at Millville

ACIT at Oakcrest

Absegami at Vineland

Cumberland at Deptford

Wildwood at Clayton

Holy Spirit at Mainland

Hammonton at Atlantic City

Central Reg. at Barnegat

BOYS GOLF

4 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Buena at Buena Vista Country Club

Vineland vs. St. Joseph at Buena Vista Country Club

ACIT vs. Bridgeton at Centerton Country Club

Wildwood Catholic vs. Cedar Creek at Renault Winery Golf Club

Wildwood vs. Clayton at Union League National

GIRLS GOLF

4 p.m.

Southern vs. vs. Lacey Township at Ocean Acres Country Club

BOYS AND GIRLS GOLF

9 a.m.

South Jersey at Mountainview Golf Course

South Jersey at Riverwinds Golf Club

South Jersey at Cream Ridge Golf Club

BOYS LACROSSE

3:45 p.m.

Brick Memorial at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Absegami

Egg Harbor Twp. at Timber Creek

4:45 p.m.

Southern at Christian Brothers

5:30 p.m.

Rumson-Fair Haven at Ocean City

7 p.m.

Lacey Twp. at oms River South

GIRLS LACROSE

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Absegami at Egg Harbor Twp.

Southern at Toms River South

Brick Memorial at Lacey Twp.

5:30 p.m.

Monroe Twp. at Barnegat

SOFTBALL

3:45 p.m.

Central Reg. at Barnegat

4 p.m.

Vineland at Hammonton

Holy Spirit at Lower Cape May

Absegami at Oakcrest

Wildwood Catholic at Ocean City

Mainland at Our Lady of Mercy Academy

Deptford at Cumberland

Clayton at Wildwood

BOYS TENNIS

3:45 p.m.

Manchester Twp. at Lacey Twp.

4 p.m.

Lower Cape May at Atlantic City

Schalick at Bridgeton

Egg Harbor Twp. at Hammonton

Millville at Oakcrest

Holy Spirit at Ocean City

Cedar Creek at St. Augustine

Buena at Wildwood Catholic

Absegami at Vineland

Cumberland at Deptford

Barnegat at Pineland

BOYS TRACK

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

St. Augustine at Absegami

Vineland at Millville

GIRLS TRACK

4 p.m.

Wildwood Catholic at Bridgeton

Our Lady of Mercy Academy at Absegami

Vineland at Millville

