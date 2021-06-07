 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school schedule for Monday, June 7, 2021
0 comments

High school schedule for Monday, June 7, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Egg Harbor Township vs St. Joe softball

The St. Joseph Academy softball team leaves the field following a game against Egg Harbor Township on May 3. At 4 p.m. Monday, the top-seeded Wildcats will face eight-seeded Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal game in Hammonton.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BASEBALL

3 p.m.

South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal

(7) Immaculata at (3) Holy Spirit

4 p.m.

South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal

(6) Paul VI at (2) St. Augustine

3 p.m. Regular season

Toms River South at Lacey Twp.

SOFTBALL

South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal

3 p.m.

(10) Holy Spirit at (2) Gill St. Bernard’s

4 p.m.

(8) OLMA at (1) St. Joseph

Regular season

4 p.m.

Millville at Cedar Creek

BOYS LACROSSE

3 p.m.

South Jersey Group III final

(2) Shawnee at (1) Ocean City

4 p.m.

South Jersey Group IV final

(4) Southern Reg. at (3) Monroe Twp.

State Non-Public A semifinal

(4) St. Augustine at (1) Don Bosco Prep

GIRLS LACROSSE

2 p.m.

State Non-Public B quarterfinals

(10) OLMA at (2) Montclair Kimberley Acad.

3:45 p.m.

(9) Holy Spirit at (1) Trinity Hall

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

South Jersey semifinal

(4) Moorestown at (1) Southern Reg.

BOYS TENNIS

Regular season

3 p.m.

St. Augustine at Cedar Creek

4 p.m.

Middle Twp. at Absegami

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News