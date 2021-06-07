High school schedule for Monday, June 7, 2021

BASEBALL
3 p.m.
South Jersey Non-Public B semifinal
(7) Immaculata at (3) Holy Spirit
4 p.m.
South Jersey Non-Public A semifinal
(6) Paul VI at (2) St. Augustine
3 p.m. Regular season
Toms River South at Lacey Twp.
SOFTBALL
South Jersey Non-Public B quarterfinal
3 p.m.
(10) Holy Spirit at (2) Gill St. Bernard’s
4 p.m.
(8) OLMA at (1) St. Joseph
Regular season
4 p.m.
Millville at Cedar Creek
BOYS LACROSSE
3 p.m.
South Jersey Group III final
(2) Shawnee at (1) Ocean City
4 p.m.
South Jersey Group IV final
(4) Southern Reg. at (3) Monroe Twp.
State Non-Public A semifinal
(4) St. Augustine at (1) Don Bosco Prep
GIRLS LACROSSE
2 p.m.
State Non-Public B quarterfinals
(10) OLMA at (2) Montclair Kimberley Acad.
3:45 p.m.
(9) Holy Spirit at (1) Trinity Hall
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey semifinal
(4) Moorestown at (1) Southern Reg.
BOYS TENNIS
Regular season
3 p.m.
St. Augustine at Cedar Creek
4 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Absegami
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.