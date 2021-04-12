High school schedule for Monday, April 12, 2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
South Jersey Group III first round
4 p.m.
(10) Lacey Twp. at (7) Mainland Reg.
4:30 p.m.
(11) Hammonton at (6) Clearview Reg.
South Jersey Group IV first round
4 p.m.
(9) ACIT at (8) Howell
5:30 p.m.
(15) Egg Harbor Twp. at (2) Southern Reg.
Regular season
4 p.m.
OLMA at Gloucester Cath.
5 p.m.
Oakcrest at Cedar Creek
WRESTLING
4 p.m.
Cedar Creek at Holy Spirit
5 p.m.
Mainland Reg. at Schalick/Cumberland
at Schalick
Hammonton at Buena Reg.
6 p.m.
Middle Twp. at Egg Harbor Twp.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
Hammonton at Millville
at Centerton Country Club
Cumberland Reg. at Deptford
at Pitman Country Club
Toms River South at Southern Reg.
at Ocean Acres Country Club
4 p.m.
Vineland at Cape May Tech
at Union League National Golf Club
GYMNASTICS
4 p.m.
Toms River N./Toms River S. at Southern Reg.
